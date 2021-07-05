After a 9-3 road trip, the Braves are back in Rome for the start of a 12-game homestand with the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Greensboro Grasshoppers. At 29-23, Rome currently sits five games behind the division-leading Hot Rods.
Here’s a brief look back at what happened over the weekend as Rome took five of a six-game series at Wilmington.
Saturday
Rome 10-0, Wilmington 6-2: The Rome Braves split a Saturday doubleheader in Delaware.
Rome dismantled Wilmington in game one by the score of 10-0 behind an all-around solid effort. Mitch Stallings and Coleman Huntley combined for a seven inning, four-hit shutout with four strikeouts in the process.
Offensively, Beau Philip had a perfect day at the plate with a solo home run and a double. Rusber Estrada went 3-for-4 with two home runs, one a solo shot and the other a two-run homer.
In the nightcap, the Blue Rocks got back on track and snapped the Braves’ five-game win streak with a 6-2 victory.
Wilmington’s Yasel Antuna got the game started with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to make it 3-0.
A successful double steal scored Cody Milligan and put Andrew Moritz on second base, then moments later, Moritz himself touched home plate safely after a Michael Harris II RBI single to cut the lead down to 3-2.
However, the Blue Rocks would tack on two more insurance runs in the bottom half of the third, then add one more in the fourth to secure the win.
Sunday: Rome 9, Wilmington 4
Rome’s offense let the fireworks fly on the Fourth of July, peppering Wilmington’s pitching staff for 16 hits and nine runs en route to win No. 29 in 2021.
Cody Milligan, Kevin Josephina, Jesse Franklin V and Andrew Moritz all registered three hits.
Franklin smashed his team-leading 11th home run of the year, a two-run homer to right field, in the top of the third inning, an RBI single in the top of the seventh and finally an RBI double in the ninth. He raised his season total of RBIs to 30.
The Braves’ offense would push at least one run across home plate in all but two innings.
Rome’s Freddy Tarnok pushed his win-loss record to 3-1 while Indigo Diaz recorded his fifth save of the season.
As the Braves turn their attention to Bowling Green and Greensboro, Franklin was honored with two MiLB weekly honors: High-A East Player of the Week and a spot on the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week.
During last week’s road series at Wilmington, Franklin hit .381 with three doubles, one triple and three home runs, while scoring five runs with 11 RBIs. During the month of June, he smacked .338 with eight homers and 19 RBIs.