The Rome Braves have officially cancelled the 2020 season. The announcement from Minor League Baseball came Tuesday afternoon as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release posted to the Rome Braves' website, "fans who purchased season tickets, mini ticket plans and season parking passes for the 2020 season will receive account credits, thus rolling their purchases forward to the 2021 Rome Braves season. Groups, suite rentals and other corporate outings will also receive account credits to roll into the 2021 season. These ticket purchasers may also request a refund. Fans who had purchased individual game tickets online will automatically receive a refund within 30 days."
"All 2020 sponsor agreements and corporate partnerships will be credited to the 2021 season at State Mutual Stadium. Fans who had purchased 2020 Romey’s Rascals memberships will also be credited to the 2021 season and 2020 Roman’s Reading Club vouchers will be accepted for the 2021 season. Partners with additional questions may reach out directly to their Rome Braves account representative."
As of this writing, the Rome Braves' ticket office remains closed to the public. While the team has staff working remotely, additional questions can be directed to romebraves@braves.com. The 2020 campaign would have been Rome's 18th as the Single A-affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.