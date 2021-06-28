After winning their series 4-2 against Aberdeen, the Rome Braves head northeast to Wilmington, Delaware, for a six-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate to the Washington Nationals. Rome enters the series at 24-22 overall, while Wilmington is 22-24.
Before the Braves and Blue Rocks duel beginning Tuesday, here is a glance back at the weekend’s action between Rome and Aberdeen.
Saturday: Aberdeen 5, Rome 0
The Aberdeen Ironbirds shut out the Braves Saturday in Maryland.
Connor Gillespie and Ryan Conroy combined for the four-hit shutout. Gillespie dealt five innings and earned the win while Conroy delivered four frames and secured his second save of 2021.
Rome starting pitcher Darius Vines threw five innings, allowing five hits, five runs (one earned run), three walks and seven strikeouts.
In the bottom of the third inning, Aberdeen’s AJ Graffanino reached on an error with two outs, and three batters later, Jordan Westburg hit a grand slam beyond the left field wall for a 4-0 edge.
Sunday: Rome 8, Aberdeen 4
The Braves found themselves trailing Aberdeen 3-1 entering the eighth inning, but Bryce Ball stepped to the plate and delivered once again. Following up his solo shot Friday which gave Rome the game-winning run, Ball smashed up a three-run home run to give the team a 4-3 lead.
Rome would double its score in the top of the ninth inning off a bases-loaded walk drawn by Garrett Saunders, a sacrifice fly by Riley Delgado and a 2RBI double courtesy of Michael Harris II.
Kasey Kalich pitched the final two innings for the Braves and earned his third save of the season.