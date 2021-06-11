The Rome Braves were forced to postpone Friday’s home contest against the Asheville Tourists due to “nplayable field conditions.
In a news release Friday, the Braves announced Saturday will feature a doubleheader with the first game set to start at 4 p.m.
Saturday is also Beach Night at State Mutual Stadium, in which fans can enjoy island music, food and fun. There will also be an opportunity to bid on game-worn Beach Night themed jerseys, with proceeds benefiting the Atlanta Braves foundation.
Patrons with tickets from Friday’s game can go to the Rome Braves box office to exchange their tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader or any other home game during the 2021 season.