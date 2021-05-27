The Rome Braves could not get the job done in all facets of the game as the team lost 9-2 to the visiting Greenville Drive Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium. Rome's record drops to 11-10 through the first 21 games of the 2021 season.
Like the previous night, Greenville generated offense early, scoring in each of the first four innings. The Drive got RBI singles in the first, third and fourth innings, along with a wild pitch, sacrifice fly and a fielder's choice throwing error to account for six runs.
Those six runs came while Rome's starting pitcher Alan Rangel was on the mound. The 23-year-old right hander worked four innings, conceding seven hits, six runs (three earned runs), no walks and three strikeouts.
On the other side, Greenville's pitching duo of Chase Shugart and Dylan Spacke combined for eight innings of one-run ball, allowing just five hits and striking out six batters.
Offensively for the Drive, four players registered multi-hit games. Greenville totaled 12 hits.
Offensively for the Braves, Michael Harris II led the way, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Rome garnered seven hits and has now failed to score more than .
The loss sends Rome to fourth place in the High A-East South Division Standings, just one game ahead of fifth-place Greenville.
The two teams continue their series through Sunday at State Mutual Stadium.