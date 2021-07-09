The Rome Braves could not overcome Bowling Green’s bats, falling 9-5 Friday at State Mutual Stadium.
Rome (31-26) is now six games back of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (37-20) for the High-A East — South Division lead.
Bowling Green jumped on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning. Already up 1-0, Jacson McGowan connected on an 0-1 pitch for his ninth home run of the year, a two-run blast to extend the lead to 3-0 Hot Rods.
The Braves countered with three of their own in the bottom half of the second, as a Logan Brown RBI double, a Shean Michel sacrifice fly and an Andrew Moritz RBI single would each see a run safely cross home plate.
Bowling Green reestablished control in the third and fourth innings, using two RBI triples to score three runs to make it 6-3, a lead it would hold for the remainder of the contest. Hill Alexander went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI doubles for the visitors.
Offensively, Moritz led the way for the home side, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Thursday
Rome 2-1, Bowling Green 7-0In what had been a hotly contested pitcher’s duel, the Braves were down to their final strike trailing 1-0, on the verge of dropping two straight to the division-leading Hot Rods and the first of two games that night.
With Michael Harris II on first, Jesse Franklin V was the last hope for the home side.
And he delivered in the biggest way possible.
Franklin’s two-run home run beyond the right field wall gave Rome a thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 victory.
Franklin’s homer would be the only hit the Braves would record in the entire game, as both teams combined for two hits.
In the nightcap, however, the Hot Rods came out clicking, mashing four home runs to cruise to a 7-0 victory to split the doubleheader. Rome’s bats could only muster one hit in game two, dropping their 25th contest of 2021.
Rome and Bowling Green continue their series through Sunday at State Mutual. The two sides play a doubleheader Saturday, with Game 1 scheduled for 5 p.m.