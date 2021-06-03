In a battle of pitchers, the Rome Braves came up on the short end of affairs, falling 3-1 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Kentucky. With the victory, Bowling Green takes over first place in the High-A East — South Division standings.
Rome (15-12) scored its only run of the game in the top of the first inning, executing a double steal with Michael Harris II taking second and Kevin Josephina scoring from third base.
That 1-0 edge would hold until the bottom of the sixth inning, when a throwing error by shortstop Riley Delgado allowed Blake Hunt to score the tying run.
Knotted at 1-1, Bowling Green’s Erik Ostberg got the better of Rome pitcher Kasey Kalich in the bottom of the eighth inning, crushing a two-run home run to right-center field to give the Hot Rods a 3-1 advantage which would hold up as the final.
Both teams got stellar starts from their starting pitchers.
Rome’s Bryce Elder, drafted by Atlanta in the fifth round last year, dazzled on the mound. He pitched six innings, allowing just five hits and an unearned run with no walks and 10 strikeouts. His ERA falls to 2.84.
Bowling Green’s starter Peyton Battenfield countered effectively, going five innings conceding three hits, one earned run, no walks and eight punchouts. His ERA drops to 1.38.
Rome and Bowling Green continue their series through Sunday in Kentucky.