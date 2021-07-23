The Rome Braves’ scored the go-ahead run twice in extra innings, but ultimately could not snap their losing streak Friday, falling to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-4 in 11 innings in Kentucky. The Braves are now four games under .500, 16 games behind the division-leading Hot Rods.
Curtis Mead’s sacrifice fly scored Greg Jones from third base in the bottom of the 11th as the home side celebrated its 11th victory in a row.
Trailing 2-0 in the seventh, Rome’s Logan Brown smashed a two-run home run to get the game tied 2-2.
In extras, Shean Michel singled home a run in the 10th and Michael Harris II recorded an RBI triple in the 11th. However, Bowling Green’s offense would not be outdone, bouncing back each time.
Thursday: Bowling Green 6, Rome 2
The Braves lost their sixth game in a row, and eight of their last 10 against Bowling Green, by the final of 6-2 Thursday in Kentucky.
Despite a seven-strikeout effort from Rome starting pitcher Mitch Stallings, the Braves offense could not find timely hits. Stallings surrendered three runs in the first two innings, which would ultimately see him take loss No. 3 on the season.
Rome found the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning as Brett Langhorne scored Michael Harris II on a sacrifice fly, but Bowling Green’s three-run seventh frame put little doubt in the eventual outcome.
Rome’s bats managed just five hits during the game, drawing three walks and striking out on 13 occasions.
The Braves and Hot Rods continue their series through Sunday. Rome then returns to State Mutual Stadium for a six-game series against Asheville beginning Tuesday.