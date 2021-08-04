The Rome Braves currently own a three-game losing streak after falling to the Greenville Drive 5-4 Wednesday in South Carolina. The Braves are six games under .500 and trail the division-leading Bowling Green Hot Rods by 20 games.
Wednesday: Greenville 5, Rome 4
After surrendering the early lead down 3-0, Rome's offense found a spark in the top of the fourth as a Shean Michel drove in Michael Harris II. Moments later, Rusber Estrada knocked in both Michel and Kevin Josephina with a double to left field tying the game 3-3.
Rome took its first and only lead of the game at 4-3 courtesy of an RBI single from Beau Philip in the top of the sixth, but two wild pitches from Rome reliever Justin Yeager saw the Drive tack on the tying run in the seventh and the eventual winning run in the eighth.
Tuesday: Greenville 5, Rome 1
Elih Marrero's bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning provided the insurance needed as Greenville topped Rome in the series opener.
Kevin Josephina had just sliced the Drive's lead in half with an RBI single in the top half of the sixth, but strong opposition pitching held the Braves' bats at bay.
Greenville's Brandon Walter, who earned his second win of 2021, dealt six innings of one-run baseball giving up just one walk along with eight strikeouts.