The Rome Braves dropped the first two games of their series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome’s State Mutual Stadium. Rome is now tied with Greenville at 32-30, nine games behind division-leading Bowling Green.
Wednesday: Greensboro 4, Rome 3
Errors plagued the Braves Wednesday as they fell to the visiting Grasshoppers 4-3. Greensboro scored its winning run via two throwing errors in the top of the eighth inning on a pickoff attempt.
Jesse Franklin V got the night started off with a bang, blasting a two-run home run beyond the right field wall to give Rome an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Greensboro rallied back for a run in the third and two runs in the fifth to take a 3-2 advantage, but Rome tied the contest up 3-3 when Andrew Moritz scored from third on a wild pitch.
However, costly errors proved to be a decisive blow as the Braves lost their third straight game.
Tuesday: Greensboro 2, Rome 0
Despite a thrilling start from the Braves’ 2020 first-round draft pick Jared Shuster, Aaron Shackelford’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning propelled the visiting Grasshoppers to a 2-0 shutout victory in game one.
Shuster dealt four innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts. He lowers his ERA to 2.89 and has allowed just one hit and one earned run in two starts during July.
After Shuster’s exit, Jake McSteen posted a similar stat line with four innings pitched, allowing one hit, a walk and three punchouts.
Greensboro pitchers Michael Burrows, Garrett Leonard, Colin Shelby and Austin Roberts combined for a one-hit shutout.