The Rome Braves lost a doubleheader against the Greenville Drive Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium, managing to score just one just in 14 innings. The Braves remain winless against the Drive in the month of August.
Wednesday: Greenville 1-0, 8-1
The Drive brought out the bats in game one of the doubleheader, ultimately pulling away late to win big.
Elih Marrero got Greenville on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning with an RBI single to right field. Marrero finished game one with three RBIs.
Jesse Franklin V recorded the lone RBI for the Braves’ offense with a double in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring Michael Harris II to cut Greenville’s edge to 3-1.
However, Nick Sogard’s grand slam in the top of the sixth inning quashed any hopes of a comeback in game one.
Greenville’s Jay Groome picks up his second victory of the year after dealing six innings of four-hit, one-run baseball with two walks allowed and four strikeouts. Rome starting pitcher Jake McSteen takes his third loss of the year, exiting after four innings. He conceded six hits, three runs (one earned), two walks and four strikeouts.
In game two, Rome starting pitcher Tanner Gordon powered through six stellar innings, but ended up with the loss.
Stephen Scott’s RBI single in the top of the third inning would be all the offense the Drive would need to win 1-0. Gordon gave up just three hits with one walk and five punchouts.
Offensively, the Braves’ bats could not help Gordon out, collecting just two hits in the nightcap.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Garrett Saunders hit his first triple of the year with two outs to bring the tying run 90 feet away. But Greenville’s Zach Bryant struck out Brett Langhorne to end the game as the Drive secured their eighth win in a row over the Braves.
Rome and Greenville continue their series at State Mutual through Sunday.