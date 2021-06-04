Michael Harris II hit a three-run home run for the Rome Braves, but the team would ultimately find itself in the loss column after a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Bowling Green Hot Rods Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Braves wasted no time in getting to Bowling Green starting pitcher Zack Trageton. Three consecutive hits to lead off the game culminated in Harris’ third homer of the year to left center field.
Rome (15-13) led 3-0 after one complete inning, however, seven Hot Rod runs over the course of the second and third innings would be enough to carry the home side to its third consecutive victory.
Braves starter Tanner Gordon started off strong, but ran into trouble early in the second, surrendering a leadoff walk to Pedro Martinez and then a two-run home run to Niko Hulsizer to tie the game 2-2.
In the next inning with two down, two runners on base and one run in, Jordan Qsar tripled to right field, plating both Blake Hunt and Hulsizer as the Hot Rods extended their lead to 5-3.
The Braves then went to the bullpen, opting for 25-year-old left-hander Jake McSteen.
Bowling Green’s Jacson McGowan had big plans, smashing his fifth homer of the year off McSteen’s second pitch as Bowling Green went up 7-3.
Rome went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left six on base.
Rome and Bowling Green wrap up their series Sunday in Kentucky. The Braves then return to State Mutual Stadium for the start of a 12-game homestand featuring Asheville and Bowling Green.