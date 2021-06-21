After having both weekend games of the Bowling Green home series postponed, the Rome Braves hit the road for a 12-game stretch to Aberdeen and Wilmington. The Braves (20-20) will face the Aberdeen Ironbirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, beginning Tuesday in Maryland.
Both games this past weekend were postponed due to weather and field conditions. The games will be made up when the Braves return to State Mutual Stadium to face the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
Saturday’s rainout will be played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 8 and Sunday’s postponed game will be made up on Saturday, July 10. Both contests will begin at 5 p.m.
First pitch between Rome and Aberdeen Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen (23-17) enters Tuesday’s contest in second place of the High-A East — North Division. The Ironbirds suffered a 19-4 blowout loss at Asheville Sunday.
The Braves return home on July 6 to open a home-stand against Bowling Green.