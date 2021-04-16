Tickets for the Rome Braves’ 2021 season are on sale now.
Atlanta’s High-A affiliate announced Thursday it will begin the year with a 50% capacity ceiling as single-game tickets go on sale to the general public. In conjunction with its ticket release, the club posted its 2021 promotional schedule Friday.
“After a long and difficult year, we are excited to welcome Braves fans back to State Mutual Stadium on May 18,” vice president and general manager David Cross said in a statement. “It has been almost 600 days since we’ve had Rome Braves baseball game, and we’re so glad that baseball is back in Rome with fans.”
Rome plans to sell a limited amount of tickets in pods. Capacity restrictions are subject to change prior to opening day, and the Rome Braves will work in tandem with the Atlanta Braves and local health officials to ensure the safest fan experience as possible.
Due to the limited ticket inventory, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on romebraves.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 706-378-5144.
Rome’s promotional schedule will feature firework shows, promotional giveaways, theme nights and weekly promotions.
Fireworks shows will take place on three occasions: May 22, July 31 and Sept. 18.
Looking to get your hands on one-of-a-kind bobbleheads?
Bobbleheads return to State Mutual Stadium as four types are set to be distributed to the first 500 fans through the gates on eight game nights during the 2021 season.
Those bobbleheads are: Freddie Freeman “MV-Free” on May 27 and 29, Brian McCann on June 18 and 19, Charlie Culberson on July 28 and 29, and one-of-a-kind Rome Drew Waters bobblehead on Aug. 20 and 21.
Weekly promotions are also in store for the 2021 campaign, including Family Fun Day Sundays, $2 Tuesdays, All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursdays & Wing Night.
The team will have jersey and theme nights throughout the year. On a special jersey night, the team will suit up in themed uniforms and fans will have the chance to bid, with proceeds benefiting the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
The Rome Braves open their 2021 season at Winston-Salem on May 4. The Braves’ home opener is scheduled for May 18 vs. Bowling Green.
A full list of promotions and giveaways can be found at romebraves.com/promos.