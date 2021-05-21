High-A East - South Division

Through Thursday, May 20

Bowling Green 10-5      GB

Greensboro 9-6      1.0

Rome 9-6     1.0

Greenville 7-8     3.0

Winston-Salem 7-8     3.0

Ashville Tourists 6-8     3.5

Hickory Crawdads 4-11     6.0

