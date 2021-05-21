Rome Braves - High-A East Standings
High-A East - South Division
Through Thursday, May 20
Bowling Green 10-5 GB
Greensboro 9-6 1.0
Rome 9-6 1.0
Greenville 7-8 3.0
Winston-Salem 7-8 3.0
Ashville Tourists 6-8 3.5
Hickory Crawdads 4-11 6.0
- Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
-
- Comments
ATLANTA - Georgia’s two U.S. senators are urging Senate leaders to fast-track legislation aimed at preventing shortages of semiconductors, citing next week’s temporary closure of the Kia plant in West Point for the lack of those electronic components.
- By JEFF AMY Associated Press
-
- Comments
ATLANTA (AP) — With rank-and-file Republicans in arms over fears that their public school students are being indoctrinated that the United States is inherently racist, Gov. Brian Kemp signaled Thursday that he shared their concerns.
- By Francesca Chambers and Alex Roarty McClatchy Washington Bureau
-
- Comments
WASHINGTON — Negotiations over a multibillion-dollar infrastructure package have forced President Joe Biden to an inflection point where he must choose between his campaign promises of seeking bipartisan consensus and achieving major policy changes sought by the liberal wing of his party. The emerging legislation — focused on an issue long seen as the most likely area of bipartisan compromise ...
- By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
-
- Comments
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republican leaders work to stop a bipartisan investigation that is opposed by former President Donald Trump.
- From staff reports
-
- Comments
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene honored Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Garigan for his service and devotion to his community during a floor speech on Wednesday.
