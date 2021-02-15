The Rome Wolves extended their win streak to five games after defeating Model 1-0 last Friday at Barron Stadium. Rome recorded 20 shots (12 on goal) to Model's six.
"We played great defense tonight against Rome," Blue Devils head coach Donnie Mendence said in an emailed statement. "Edgar Reyes and Jack Robinson did a really good job defending the center and not allowing dangerous shots from outside the 18. Will Burnes did a really good job in goal and had some good saves. They're a very good team who really made us work defensively."
Burnes made 11 saves in the outing. The loss is Model's first of the 2021 season.
"I thought when we got the ball we needed to do a better job possessing the ball," Mendence said. "We also have to do a better job finishing especially when you don't get many chances against a good team."
Rome (5-0) remains home and welcomes Calhoun to Barron Stadium on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Model (1-1-1) travels to Cass for a Tuesday night 7 p.m. tilt.