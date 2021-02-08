Rome's Justyn Smith vs. East Paulding

Rome High’s Justyn Smith dribbles the basketball into the offensive end against the East Paulding Raiders during a region basketball game in January.

 Steven Eckhoff

The Rome Lady Wolves have won five in a row after crushing the Paulding County Lady Patriots 80-25 Friday at Rome High School. The Lady Wolves improved their record to 18-5 overall, including 9-3 in Region 5-AAAAAA play.

In the nightcap, the Rome Wolves outlasted the Paulding County Patriots 77-70 Friday.

Rome’s Justyn Smith led all scorers with a double-double, consisting of 26 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Braxton Wade tallied 18 points, including 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Martel Hight recorded 13 points and Cam Keith had 10 points.

Paulding County’s Frantzyr Chardavoine led the Pats with 18 points.

After their penultimate regular-season games versus Dalton, Rome’s basketball teams prepare to travel to Alexander High School for their regular-season finales on Thursday, Feb. 11.

