The Rome basketball teams started the week on a successful note, sweeping the East Paulding Raiders in Region 5-AAAAAA competition at East Paulding High School.
The Wolves defeated the Raiders 82-73, improving their record to 10-7. Rome is 5-5 in 5-AAAAAA, tied with fourth-place Dalton Catamounts.
Justyn Smith led the way, picking up a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Braxton Wade followed closely behind with 24 points and six rebounds.
Cam Keith notched 15 points and Jamarious McDearmont produced 10 points.
In the loss, East Paulding's Sebastian Tidor recorded 21 points.
Rome is in the midst of its regular-season home stretch, with two of its four remaining contests against the Catamounts. Rome and Dalton battle Wednesday in Whitfield County at 6 p.m.
Earlier Tuesday, the Rome Lady Wolves topped the East Paulding Lady Raiders 62-36. The Lady Wolves' record rises to 17-5 overall, including 8-3 in Region 5-AAAAAA.
Rome occupies third place in the region behind Douglas County at 9-3 and frontrunner Carrollton at 11-0.
The Lady Wolves return to the court against Paulding County on Friday at 6 p.m. at Rome High School.