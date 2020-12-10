Region 7-AA’s football student-athletes received recognition Wednesday as the region’s football coaches have made their selections for the 2020 Region 7-AA First and Second Teams.
The Fannin County Rebels, 2020 Region 7-AA Champions, led the way with 11 players picked for the first team, followed by Pepperell with seven athletes.
Chattooga senior quarterback Cash Allen was named the Region 7-AA First Team Quarterback. Allen threw 140-of-230 for 1,603 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions during his team’s 11-game season.
Pepperell sophomore running back DJ Rogers was named to the first team, along with Chattooga junior running back Lashaun Lester and Gordon Central senior running back Jordan Boone.
On the offensive line, Pepperell seniors Clay Crawford and Dawson Duncan, along with Model’s Owen Henderson, earned first-team nods for their contributions.
On the defensive side of the ball, Coosa junior Deolis Milsap, Model senior Will Blalock and Pepperell junior Brennan Willery earned first-team defensive line tabs.
For the linebackers, Coosa senior Jaxon Thomas and Pepperell junior Kolby Davis were on the first team.
There was quite a bit of local representation for defensive backs as Model seniors Sam Silver and Richmond Sims, along with Pepperell seniors Marsyan Griffin and Chase Gresham, placed on the list.
Pepperell senior kicker Will Helton was named Region 7-AA First Team kicker.
On the Region 7-AA Second Team, the Coosa Eagles led the way with nine selections. The Gordon Central Warriors were second with seven.
On the offensive side of the ball, Coosa senior Cameron Lowe was named the Region 7-AA Second Team athlete.
On the offensive line, Coosa’s Gage Cole and Jordan Wolf, Model’s Chris Ridling and Pepperell’s Lem Azlin were chosen by Region 7-AA’s coaches.
Model senior running back Joseph Wallace and Coosa sophomore running back Billy Settlemoir were named Region 7-AA Second Team’s tailbacks.
Coosa’s Keshaun Kindred was named one of three second team wide receivers.
For defensive honors, Coosa senior Justin Hammons was named a second team defensive lineman.
For the linebackers, Coosa’s Nick Threadgill, Model’s Joey Samples and Pepperell’s Trey Forcier were tabbed for the second team.
For defensive backs, Coosa’s DJ Hames and Model’s Jahari Merritt were both selected for second team honors while Coosa’s senior kicker Jose Reyes was distinguished as the Region 7-AA Second Team kicker.