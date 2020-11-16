Class AA's Region 7 has announced its 2020 All-Region class for varsity softball, and several local players were among those selected for the various honors.
Highlighting the list released Sunday was Pepperell High School sophomore catcher Morgan Willingham being named Player of the Year and Chattooga's Clara Wyatt tabbed as Pitcher of the Year.
First-team honors were awarded to Coosa's Abby Jacobs, Chattooga's Emma Howard, Emma White, Katie Williams and Gracelyn Veitch, Model's Caitlyn O'Guin, and Pepperell's Chloe Jones and Jolie Splendore.
Second-team designation was bestowed upon Chattooga's Ally Croy and Ella Hurley, Coosa's Madison Ingram, Model's Claire Chamberlain, Katie Johnson and Hannah Reynolds, and Pepperell's Jacey Blanton and Chloe Stroud.
Region 7-AA's honorable mentions included: Chattooga's Ramsey Elrod, and Pepperell's Ansley Farmer and Caroline Morgan.
Between the two teams, the Dade County Lady Wolverines led the way with seven nominations. Dade County won Region 7-AA, but lost to eventual Class AA state champion Heard County in the Sweet 16.