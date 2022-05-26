In context: Even with record low unemployment rates posted across much of our area, graduating high school students as well as idle college students should be able to find something to do this summer. "Help wanted" signs are out just about everywhere, including storefront windows, on electronic display boards and even both static and flashing billboards.
Even Thursday morning, on the jobs section of the Rome Floyd Chamber's website, 152 options are posted. Finding -- and retaining -- workers remains a challenge for small business, especially those in restaurant and hospitality trades in our area.
Media release: Rome recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 2.4 percent in April, down eight-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent.
"As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to see many Georgians eager to return to the workforce," said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "This dedication on the part of both employer and job seeker is what has enabled us to fill the demand for goods and services in record numbers across the state."
- The labor force decreased in Rome by 291 and ended the month with 43,791. That number is down 301 when compared to April of 2021.
- Rome finished the month with 42,743 employed residents. That number increased by 74 over the month and is up by 318 when compared to the same time a year ago.
- Rome ended April with 41,800 jobs. That number increased by 200 from March to April and increased by 900 when compared to this time last year.
- The number of unemployment claims went up by 25 percent in Rome in April. When compared to last April, claims were down by about 85 percent.
- Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 686 active job postings in Rome for April.
BARTOW COUNTY
- Bartow County recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 2.2 percent in April, down eight-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.5 percent.
- The labor force decreased in April by 473 to 52,491. That number is up 1,667 over-the-year.
- Bartow County ended April with 51,353 employed residents. The number of employed remained the same over the month and was up 2,323 as compared to last year.
- Initial claims for unemployment went down by 13 percent in April. When compared to last April, claims were down about 86 percent.
- Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 721 active job postings in Bartow County for April.
NORTHWEST GEORGIA (includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties).
- The April preliminary unemployment rate was down eight-tenths to 2.2 percent, an all-time low; the rate was 3.4 percent one year ago.
- The labor force was down 4,285 from March and up 5,186 over-the-year to 429,356.
- The number of employed was down 598 vs. March and up 10,075 over-the-year. to 419,877.
- Initial claims were down 424 (-24%) vs. March and down 7,966 (-86%) over-the-year to 1,363.
- Initial claims were down from March in Manufacturing and Construction, and down over-the-year in Manufacturing and Accommodation and Food Services.
- There were 5,848 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.