Three days of spirited competition are in the books as the USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships roll on in Rome.
Rome High School track and field coach Nick Bridges, one of the lead organizers, applauded Roman efforts made into putting on a large-scale spectacle as first-ever hosts of the four-day national meet.
“I think it’s been a fantastic deal,” Bridges said at the conclusion of day three. “We’ve got folks coming from Arizona, New York. It’s really cool for those folks to come into our community, eat in our restaurants, they’re staying in our hotels and they have been completely blown away by the hospitality. It’s about a community effort.”
The National Youth Outdoor Championships bring together girls and boys from across the country, from club teams to individual schools.
“This is a huge national championship,” Bridges said. “When you have that experience, when you have those butterflies starting to flutter just a little more, so when you go to a huge invitational or a state meet or a region meet ... you’ve kind of dealt with that pressure and know how to handle it.”
Here are how some of the local athletes have performed through the first three days:
♦ Rome’s Sophia Ahumada-Luntardo raced in the girls 13-14 800-meter run and completed the distance clocking in at 3 minutes, 0.45 seconds.
♦ Rome’s Lynda Arroyo took to the track for the girls 15-16 800 run and crossed the finish line with a time of 3:12.66.
♦ Rome’s Cordelia Clark suited up for the girls 13-14 800 run and completed the course in 3:03.50.
♦ Darlington’s Grant Cross competed in the boys 15-16 2,000 Steeplechase and came in third place with a time of 7:09.56.
♦ Rome’s John Glick went to battle in the men’s 17-18 800 and 1,500 runs. Glick finished in 21st overall with a time of 2:07.88 in the 800 and 10th place with a time of 4:34.88 in the 1,500.
Glick will run in the 3,000 run finals Saturday at 1 p.m.
♦ Rome’s Enesyice Kennemore raced in the 100 and 200 dash preliminaries. Kennemore ended up with 10th place overall in the 100 with a time of 12.94 seconds and 21st overall in the 200 with a time of 28.11 seconds.
♦ Sam Mumpower Jr., of Unity Christian, took part in the men’s 17-18 100 dash prelims and long jump. Mumpower ran the 100 in 11.62 seconds, finishing 13th. He also achieved a jump of 6.14 meters.
♦ Rome’s Brooklen Spivey participated in the boys 13-14 shot put, javelin and discus throw.
Spivey claimed two fifth-place finishes with distances of 11.48 meters in the shot put and 32.06 in the discus. He also took home 19th overall in the javelin, recording a distance of 16.04 meters.
“Everyone has a common love or the sport, and they’re all coming together and making this thing great so it’s really, really cool,” Bridges said. “Tomorrow’s going to be quick. Tomorrow’s going to be fun.”