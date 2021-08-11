Pull out your cape, mask, best superhero pose and of course your running or walking shoes, grab some glowing bracelets and necklaces and get ready for the 2021 edition of the Powerade Power Dash 5K and Glow Walk.
The race returns to Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, Sept. 25 with a new twist. This year, the race and walk begin later in the evening and the course will feature lots of glowing goodness turning the event into a fun glowtastic run and walk.
“We’re excited to partner with Coke and Powerade again this year to bring this race and glow walk to Ridge Ferry Park,” Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Authority Director Todd Wofford said in a statement. “We enjoyed last year’s event, but we wanted to add a bit more to the atmosphere and fun this year by adding the glow element. We hope everybody comes out and enjoys the run and walk and has a great time.”
The 5K, 3.1-mile race, is scheduled to start at approximately 7:15 p.m. with the two-mile glow walk set to begin at 7:35 p.m. Registration for the 5K is $25 and $20 for the walk. Late registration for both is $40.
Regular registration ends on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 11 p.m. Packet pick-up is set for Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at RFPRA headquarters at 1 Shorter Avenue. There will be limited packet pick up on race day for those registered runners and walkers who can’t make it to the office and let us know ahead of time.
Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of our group registration rate which is $20 for the 5K and $15 for the run.
For more information or to register, please visit rfpra.com.