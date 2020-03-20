A woman is charged with obstruction of law enforcement after she allegedly hid under a house to avoid being arrested on a warrant, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Linda Ann Barnes, 37, had a warrant out for her arrest. To avoid police, she hid under a house on South First Street.
Jeffrey Todd Vaughn, 51, of Rome, was also arrested. He is charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Both were also found to be in possession of meth and drug related objects.
Both remained in the Floyd County Jail on Friday without bond.