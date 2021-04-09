Varsity spring sports continue in full swing as the regular season is nearing its conclusion. On deck: state playoffs.
As the push for the playoffs continues, here are where Floyd County's baseball and soccer teams stack up in their respective regions.
Armuchee
Armuchee High School's baseball team is hanging on to a playoff spot in Region 6-A Public with a regional mark of 3-6 (8-11 overall). As of Friday morning Indians occupy fourth place, just ahead of 2-5 (5-12 overall) Mt. Zion. Mt. Zion and Armuchee play a doubleheader Friday.
The Armuchee Lady Indians soccer team is undefeated in Region 6-A Public competition at 4-0 (8-4 overall). The Lady Indians are one of two teams in the region without a loss, the other being Atlanta Classical Academy (6-2-1, 3-0). The two will face off in the regular-season finale next Friday, April 16, in Atlanta.
Armuchee's boys soccer team holds a record of 8-4 overall, including 4-1 in Region 6-A Public for second place. The Indians have one game remaining, a non-region contest at Calhoun, next Wednesday, April 14.
Coosa
Coosa's baseball team occupies fourth place in Region 7-AA at 14-11 overall, but 10-5 in region play. The Eagles have one region series remaining on the regular-season docket against Chattooga next week, then wrap up with two games vs. Southeast Whitfield County.
Dade County, Model and Pepperell are ahead of Coosa in the Region 7-AA standings.
The Coosa Lady Eagles soccer team maintains a record of 3-8 overall and 2-7 in Region 7-AA.
Coosa trails fourth-place Dade County (4-6) with three games left in the regular season: vs. Pepperell, vs. Model and vs. Dade County.
The Coosa boys soccer team is .500 overall at 5-5, including 3-3 in Region 7-AA. The Eagles sit in third place in the region, behind Model (6-2) and Gordon Central (8-0).
Coosa will play the same three teams the Lady Eagles play to conclude the 2021 regular season. Coosa has all but assured itself of a playoff spot as both Pepperell and Dade County have six region losses.
Darlington
The Darlington Tigers baseball team currently owns a 10-8-1 record, its most recent win a 9-8 comeback victory over Trion.
The Tigers own a 3-5 record good for fourth place in Region 7-A Private. Darlington has four games remaining on the schedule, all region battles.
The Tigers return to action next week against Christian Heritage (0-6 Region 7-A Private), North Cobb Christian (4-4), Walker (3-2) and Mt. Paran Christian (7-0).
The Lady Tigers soccer team completed 2021 with a 2-9-1 overall record. Darlington defeated Chattooga and Christian Heritage.
Darlington's boys soccer team concluded its regular season at 6-4-1 overall, including 2-2 in Region 7-A Private. The Tigers secured region wins against Christian Heritage and North Cobb Christian.
Model
The Model Blue Devils baseball team as of Friday morning owned a record of 17-4 overall, including 9-2 in Region 7-AA. Model's lone region losses came at the hands of the Coosa Eagles.
Model trails only Pepperell (10-2) in Region 7-AA and the two schools will meet beginning Monday, April 12, for the first of a three-game series spanning the week. First place in the Region 7-AA standings will be up for grabs.
The Devils also have a series with the Dade County Wolverines, currently third in 7-AA at 8-3, to wrap up the 2021 regular season.
With Coosa in fourth place at 10-5, there could be major movement in Region 7-AA baseball. Only the top four teams go to the state playoffs, and of those, the top two host in the first round.
Despite the Model Lady Devils suffering their first loss of the season to Bremen, the team still holds its undefeated record in Region 7-AA at 10-0.
The Lady Devils have two games remaining on the schedule: at Coosa on Tuesday and at Fannin County on Thursday. Earlier this season, Model defeated Coosa 9-0 and Fannin County 6-0, both games being played Woodard-Tuggle Stadium.
The Lady Devils can clinch the 2021 region title Tuesday with a win at Coosa and a Fannin County loss to Chattooga.
The Model Blue Devils soccer team (10-5-1 overall) resides in second place in Region 7-AA at 6-2, the blemishes losses to Gordon Central.
The Devils can lock up the No. 2 seed from 7-AA and home-field advantage in the first round of the state playoffs with a win over current-No. 3 seed Coosa on Tuesday. The team concludes the 2021 regular season Thursday at Fannin County.
Pepperell
Entering Friday, the Pepperell Dragons baseball team is 14-9 overall, but boasts a 10-2 Region 7-AA record for first place.
After a quick non-region journey to Banks County in Homer, the Dragons are right back in region competition, when a three-game series against the Model Blue Devils (17-4, 9-2 Region 7-AA) begins Monday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
The Pepperell Lady Dragons soccer team own a record of 6-8 overall (3-7 in Region 7-AA). The Lady Dragons are fifth in the region, one game behind fourth-place Dade County (4-6).
With two games to go in the regular season (at Coosa and at Fannin County), the Lady Dragons can still reach the state playoffs if either scenario occurs: the Lady Dragons win both games and Dade County loses one of its final two OR the Lady Dragons win at least one game and the Lady Wolverines lose both of their games.
Pepperell owns the tiebreaker over Dade County on head-to-head goal differential.
The Dragons soccer team is 5-8 overall, including 2-6 in Region 7-AA for fifth place. Pepperell trails fourth-seed Fannin County (2-4) with two additional losses.
The Dragons have two games remaining on the 2021 slate, the same two as the Lady Dragons. The path to the state playoffs is an arduous one for certain, as Coosa defeated Pepperell 10-0 earlier this season in Lindale.
Rome
The Rome Wolves baseball team is in the midst of a pure dogfight in Region 5-AAAAAA. As of Friday morning, the Wolves are 15-7 overall, with a 5-3 region mark.
That 5-3 record in 5-AAAAAA is tied with two other schools: South Paulding and East Paulding. In fact, second through sixth place in the region is separated by just one loss.
With six games, all region contests, remaining on the 2021 regular-season docket, much can change between now and April 29, the start of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Rome battles South Paulding Friday and Monday, followed by two-game series each with Paulding County and Alexander.
The Rome Lady Wolves soccer team has secured the No. 4 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA with a record of 11-5 overall, including 4-3 in region play.
The Lady Wolves, led by Mae Pierce's climbing record of 119 goals, have two non-region games left to play: at Northwest Whitfield and at Creekview.
Meanwhile, on the boys side, the Rome Wolves locked up Region 5-AAAAAA's No. 2 seed and will host a first-round playoff game at Barron Stadium.
Entering Friday morning, the Wolves are 14-1 overall and their only blemish to the 2021 regular season came at the hands of the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAAAA, Dalton. Dalton will be the No. 1 seed of Region 5-AAAAAA.
After a battle in the state capital against Woodward Academy Friday, Rome concludes the regular season at Northwest Whitfield Tuesday.