For four of Floyd County's varsity baseball teams, their seasons continue as the push for a state championship is on. Here's a look at the matchups, locations and times of the opening-round series.
Coosa
The Coosa Eagles, Region 7-AA's No. 3 seed, begin their state-playoff run on the road, traveling to the state capital for a series with the Lovett Lions.
Coosa (18-11) and Lovett will open their best-of-three series with a doubleheader Thursday at 4:30 p.m. If a third game is necessary, that game would occur Friday at 5:30 p.m. All games will be played at The Lovett School.
Darlington
The Darlington Tigers, Region 7-A Private's No. 4 seed, will start the arduous journey at the Fellowship Christian Paladins in Roswell.
Darlington (12-11) and Fellowship Christian (19-5) start their series off with a doubleheader. First pitch times are scheduled for 2 p.m. (game one) and 4:45 p.m. (game two). An if necessary game three is slated for Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Model
The Model Blue Devils, Region 7-AA's runner up, earned a first-round home playoff series. Their opponent: the Columbia Eagles.
Columbia (5-7) makes its way to Shannon for a doubleheader beginning Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Game two will follow shortly after game one.
If a deciding third game is warranted, that contest would take place on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Pepperell
The Pepperell Dragons, as Region 7-AA Champions, will have home-field advantage for the first three rounds of the playoffs.
For the first round, the Dragons (20-10) will welcome the Washington Bulldogs (7-7) to Lindale for a best-of-three series. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., followed by game two 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Should a game three be necessary, that contest would be Friday at 5 p.m.