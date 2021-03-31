There's a new all-time scoring leader for the Rome Lady Wolves.
After scoring eight goals in her previous two games, Rome senior Mae Pierce tallied five goals against the Maynard Jackson Lady Jaguars Wednesday to give Rome a 5-0 win and set a new record of 118 career goals, passing Jessie Williamson's mark of 116.
Ashley Marin assisted on two goals while Ama Hernandez notched one assist. Julissa Lemus made six saves to preserve the clean slate.
Rome (11-4) has now won three contests in a row, and with three games still to play in the regular season, Pierce has plenty of opportunity to extend her record further.
The Lady Wolves take the field again Friday at River Ridge High School for a non-region match. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Woodstock.
Meanwhile the Rome boys upended Maynard Jackson 7-0 in the nightcap in Atlanta. The Wolves (14-1) tie the longest win streak of the season at seven games and earn their eighth shutout of the season.
The Wolves will remain on the road and travel to Cartersville High School to face the Hurricanes on Thursday. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.