Phil Jones will now forever be known among the top athletic directors in the state of Georgia.
Last Saturday, Jones was posthumously inducted into the Georgia Athletic Director’s Association’s Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2020.
Jones died Dec. 26, 2020, at the age of 74.
Jones’ career spanned 47 years, from a one-year stint at Northside High School in Warner Robins to starting a brand-new football program at Shorter University.
Jones held athletic director positions at Jeff Davis, Fitzgerald and Winder-Barrow High Schools. In 1993, Jones was voted the state’s top athletic director of the year while at Winder-Barrow. He also served three separate tenures on the state’s executive committee.
Jones’ career took him many places across the state and region. He left an indelible mark on both high school and college athletics, serving at posts in Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.
In the latter years of his career, he and his family came to call Rome home, as he led the Shorter Hawks football program from inception in 2005 until his retirement following the 2015 season.
But perhaps what he is most fondly remembered for was his emphasis on relationships and their importance in life, impacting so many people throughout his 47 years of coaching.
Jones joined Jerry Cauley, Billy Henderson and Gary Long as part of the GADA hall of fame’s class of 2020.