Eva Ellenburg has added her name to the history books of Pepperell High School as she became the first volleyball player to sign to continue her academic and volleyball career at the collegiate level. Ellenburg inked with Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
"The program can definitely use her as an example to inspire other young volleyball players to follow their dream of playing at the collegiate level," Lady Dragons head coach Lauren Meyer said in an emailed statement. "It is amazing to see Eva's dream of playing college volleyball come true and I cannot wait to see how this encourages our program to continue to grow."
Ellenburg had knee surgery at the beginning of the season, but Meyer wrote her senior had grown into an amazing leader and teammate despite not being able to appear on the court.
Huntingdon College competes in the USA South Athletic Conference of NCAA's Division III.