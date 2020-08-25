Haralson County High School has announced tickets for its football season opener against Pepperell High School will be sold by a pre-sale only.
Pepperell High School Principal Jamey Alcorn said in a video announcement that tickets will cost $8 and can be purchased from the beginning of next week along the administrative side of the main office.
“There will be no tickets available for sale at the gate on Friday evening, Sept. 4,” Alcorn said. “Haralson County High School has indicated that no one, home or visitor, will be admitted without a pre-sale ticket.”
Tickets will be available while supplies last until Friday, Sept. 4, at 1:30 p.m.
Alcorn said Pepperell expects to receive the tickets in the coming days.