The Pepperell Dragons opened up Region 7-AA competition 1-0 after taking down Dade County 41-14 on homecoming in Lindale. It is Pepperell’s fifth-straight victory over the Wolverines from Trenton.
On a rain-filled Friday night, the running game would be key, stepping up nicely for sophomore running back DJ Rogers.
Rogers feasted with three touchdowns runs from 21, 25 and 73 yards. Tray Robinson also added in a rush from seven yards out and Marsyan Griffin had a 10-yard scamper across the goal line.
Pepperell’s defense was active against Dade County’s air-raid style offense, forcing four interceptions.
On homecoming night, Pepperell also retired Todd Wheeler’s No. 77 jersey. Wheeler became the third Dragon in school history to have his jersey number retired.
The Dragons are back in action next week, as they await the arrival of the Fannin County Rebels. Kickoff from Lindale is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.