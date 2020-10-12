The Pepperell Lady Dragons (13-5, 8-3 Region 7-AA) are on a losing streak for the first time in 2020 after falling to the Chattooga Lady Indians (13-3, 7-2 Region 7-AA) 5-3 Monday in Summerville. The teams split their regular-season matchups, with each team winning their respective home game.
Freshman pitcher Caroline Morgan tossed six innings in the loss, striking out six batters.
Chattooga's Clara Wyatt pitched a complete game, striking out 13 Pepperell batters. She allowed eight hits.
Chloe Stroud and Morgan Willingham each recorded two hits. Stroud notched an RBI while Jolie Splendore saw two RBIs added to her total.
With the loss, the Lady Dragons occupy third place in Region 7-AA while the Lady Indians take over second place. To take back No. 2, Pepperell must win out and Chattooga must lose its remaining contests.
Pepperell battles Model on Tuesday while Chattooga faces Gordon Central on Wednesday and Dade County Thursday. Dade County remains at the top of Region 7-AA with an 8-0 record.