Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.