The Pepperell Lady Dragons and Rome Lady Wolves both brought back big road victories. The Lady Dragons shut out Gordon Central 12-0 while the Lady Wolves clobbered Douglas County 17-3.
Pepperell vs. Gordon Central
The Lady Dragons (6-2, 3-0 Region 7-AA) remained red hot as they extended their win streak to five games after a 12-0 shut down of Gordon Central.
Junior right-handed pitcher Chloe Jones went six strong innings, tossing a one hitter. In the outing, she recorded 14 strikeouts.
Offensively, Jolie Spendore led the way, going 3-for-3 at the plate. Ansley Farmer notched two hits in the game with 3 RBIs.
The Lady Dragons are off until Monday, Sept. 21, when they welcome Temple to Lindale. Pepperell currently sits atop Region 7-AA.
Rome vs. Douglas County
The Rome Lady Wolves (4-8, 3-7 Region 5-6A) are back in the win column in grand fashion after taking down Douglas County 17-3.
Junior pitcher Maci Andrews brought the heat both and the plate and on the mound. Pitching-wise, she tossed a complete game, giving up three runs (two earned) while striking out six batters. Batting, she went 2-for-2 with a triple and 2 RBIs.
Cassie Covington led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.
The Lady Wolves currently occupy sixth place in Region 5-6A, trailing both Carrollton and Dalton, which have region records of 3-4.
Rome is slated to return to action on Thursday versus East Paulding, but with the remnants of Hurricane Sally bringing heavy rainfall to northwest Georgia, that contest remains in doubt. The Lady Wolves' next scheduled contest is Tuesday, Sept. 22, when they battle at South Paulding High School.
Coosa vs. Dade County
The Coosa Lady Eagles (5-5, 2-3 Region 7-AA) fell 9-1 at Dade County in Tuesday softball action. The month of September has not been kind to the Lady Eagles, as they have now dropped four of their last five contests.
Coosa currently holds down fifth place in Region 7-AA, one place out of a playoff spot. The Model Lady Devils maintain fourth with a 2-1 record.
Coosa is scheduled to return to action on Thursday at Gordon Central, but as mentioned earlier, heavy rainfall may see a postponement. The Lady Eagles will host Pepperell next Thursday, Sept. 24.