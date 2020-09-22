The Pepperell Lady Dragons are 8-2 and 4-0 in Region 7-AA after victories over Temple and Model on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Pepperell currently stands alone atop Region 7-AA, just ahead of Dade County at 3-0 in region competition.
The Lady Dragons defeated Temple 11-3 at Pepperell High School on Monday. Junior pitcher Chloe Jones pitched five innings, giving up three runs while striking out nine batters.
Offensively, Pepperell recorded an eight-run second inning. Morgan Willingham knocked in two runs, while Jolie Splendore and Cloe Ratledge recorded two hits apiece.
In Tuesday region action at Model, the Lady Dragons emerged victorious 11-6 over the Lady Devils (2-6, 2-3 Region 7-AA). Pepperell junior Chloe Jones and senior Jacey Blanton each hit two-run home runs.
“We were up 11-1 in the fifth (inning),” Lady Dragons head coach Jeff Rickman said via text message. “Model is well coached and (coach Brett White’s) kids did not give up. They scored four runs in the fifth to continue the game. My kids did a great job of battling and not giving up and it was a great win against a great team.”
Model falls to 2-3 in Region 7-AA, just outside of the fourth playoff spot, currently occupied by the Coosa Lady Eagles at 3-3.
The Lady Dragons are in the midst of three games in three days with the aforementioned Lady Eagles awaiting their arrival at Coosa High School for a region contest. It was originally scheduled to be played Thursday, but rain arriving in northwest Georgia forced the game to be moved back one day.
First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. Wednesday.