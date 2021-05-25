Pepperell High School announced the next head coach of the Dragons’ wrestling program.
Austin Sanders will be the new man at the helm of the program after serving as an assistant coach with the wrestling team since 2011.
“I am excited about Coach Sanders leading our Wrestling program forward,” PHS Principal Jamey Alcorn said in a statement. “I had the opportunity to coach and teach Coach Sanders during his time at Pepperell High School. He is a person of high character and has the work ethic and determination that is necessary to continue the recent success of our wrestling program.”
Sanders graduated from Pepperell in 2009 where he was a four-year letterman in the football and wrestling programs. He received a wrestling scholarship to University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky where he wrestled for two years. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Governors University and is certified in special education.
“It was an absolute dream come true to be part of this program as a wrestler, assistant coach and now head coach,” Sanders said. “I have so much love for this program, this school, and this community. We have a great young team that can do great things. I am excited to continue making a difference both on and off the mat in the lives of our student athletes.”
Sanders currently serves as a special education teacher at Pepperell Middle School.