The Pepperell Lady Dragons and Model Blue Devils won respective Region 7-AA championships in track and field Tuesday at Gordon Central High School.
Pepperell came from behind to eclipse the Gordon Central Lady Warriors 159.5 to 140.5.
"The girls really did a great job of getting better as the year went," Lady Dragons head coach Bobby Rhoades said in a phone interview. "A lot of credit goes to how hard they work, a lot of credit goes to Coach (Joe) Stokowski who is kind of the architect of our speed development program. It was really exciting to see the girls respond to some things they had to do."
Rhoades said Pepperell trailed Gordon Central by 36 points following field events, but made up the deficit and then some during the running events.
The Lady Dragons claimed victories in the 4x100 Meter Relay and 200 Meter Dash (Alaina Davis-Maynard) and took second-place finishes in the High Jump (Tameeya Rogers), Triple Jump (Bethanee Wiggins), 100 Meter Dash (Davis-Maynard), 200 Meter Dash (Jolie Splendore), 4x400 Meter Relay and 4x800 Meter Relay.
"I really can't say enough about how determined those girls were to win," Rhoades said. "They were not going to be denied and I'm very proud of how hard they competed."
The Model Blue Devils claimed their first Track and Field championship in 25 years. Model claimed the title with 193 points, 58 points better than region runner-up Gordon Central.
"It was a very exciting moment to be able to call our team region champions," Blue Devils head coach Mark Jones said in an emailed statement. "The athletes had worked hard all season, continually improved, and this championship was the end result."
The Model boys claimed the top spot in the Long Jump (Legend Nichols), Pole Vault (Daniel Schabort), Shot Put (Michael Swiger), 4x100 Meter Relay, 1600 Meter Run (Schabort), 100 Meter Dash (Luke Holtzendorf), 800 Meter Run (Schabort), and 200 Meter Dash (Holtzendorf).
"Looking back on it, this was the satisfying culmination of the regular season, really two seasons," Jones continued. "These seniors lost a majority of their junior year and had to deal with Covid quarantines at various points this season. So overall it was a good feeling, but we are not done yet. The athletes and coaches are looking forward to the Sectional and State Meets over the next two weeks."