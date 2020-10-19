The Pepperell Dragons will have to wait three days to play the Gordon Central Warriors. In a social media post by Floyd County Schools, it announced the contest will now be played on Monday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.
The game was moved due to "members of the GCHS football team having to quarantine because of direct exposure to COVID-19."
The Pepperell Dragons are 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Region 7-AA so far in 2020. The Warriors are 1-4 with a 0-1 Region 7-AA mark. The game is set to be played at Ratner Stadium at Gordon Central High School.