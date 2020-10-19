Pepperell-Gordon Central Football

Pepperell’s Levi Lane (left) and Trey Forcier (right) work to bring down Gordon Central’s Jordan Boone during the Gordon Central-Pepperell game in 2019. The two football programs will meet Monday at Gordon Central High School.

 Jeremy Stewart

The Pepperell Dragons will have to wait three days to play the Gordon Central Warriors. In a social media post by Floyd County Schools, it announced the contest will now be played on Monday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.

The game was moved due to "members of the GCHS football team having to quarantine because of direct exposure to COVID-19."

The Pepperell Dragons are 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Region 7-AA so far in 2020. The Warriors are 1-4 with a 0-1 Region 7-AA mark. The game is set to be played at Ratner Stadium at Gordon Central High School.

