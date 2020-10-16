With great football weather serving as the backdrop for the matchup of Region 7-AA's top 2 teams, the Fannin County Rebels defeated the Pepperell Dragons 36-23 behind a big game from senior quarterback Luke Holloway.
Fannin (5-0, 2-0 Region 7-AA) received the opening kickoff, and on their second play from scrimmage, Holloway ran down the left sidelines for a 61-yard gain setting up the Rebels first score of the night 7-0.
Pepperell's Marsyan Griffin returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown. Pepperell was successful on the 2-point conversion giving them their only lead of the night, 8-7, just four minutes into the game.
Moments later, Fannin would connect on a 42-yard touchdown pass and with the 2-point conversion took the lead 15-8 with 6:10 remaining in an electrifying first quarter.
Pepperell (2-4, 1-1 Region 7-AA) evened the score 15-15 late in the second quarter with a 81-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back D.J. Rogers, his first of two TDs on the night.
The Dragons first offensive play in the 2nd half was a premonition of things to come, losing a fumble on their own 31. Six plays later, Holloway took it in from the 1-yard line for the score, giving the Rebels a 23-15 lead that would remain until midway through the fourth quarter.
Holloway scored his second rushing touchdown of the night with 4:10 remaining. Rogers would answer six plays later with a 32-yard TD of his own, cutting the Rebel lead to 29-23 with 3:01 left.
However, Fannin put the game away with a 64-yard TD run from Holloway with 1:56 left, as the Rebels remain undefeated so far in 2020.
The Dragons travel to Gordon Central High School to face the Warriors next Friday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.