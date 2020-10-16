DJ Rogers - Pepperell Football

Pepperell sophomore running back DJ Rogers rushes against the Bremen Blue Devils. Rogers recorded two touchdowns against the Fannin County Rebels on Friday, Oct. 16, in Lindale. 

 Steven Eckhoff

With great football weather serving as the backdrop for the matchup of Region 7-AA's top 2 teams, the Fannin County Rebels defeated the Pepperell Dragons 36-23 behind a big game from senior quarterback Luke Holloway. 

Fannin (5-0, 2-0 Region 7-AA) received the opening kickoff, and on their second play from scrimmage, Holloway ran down the left sidelines for a 61-yard gain setting up the Rebels first score of the night 7-0.

Pepperell's Marsyan Griffin returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown. Pepperell was successful on the 2-point conversion giving them their only lead of the night, 8-7, just four minutes into the game.

Moments later, Fannin would connect on a 42-yard touchdown pass and with the 2-point conversion took the lead 15-8 with 6:10 remaining in an electrifying first quarter.

Pepperell (2-4, 1-1 Region 7-AA) evened the score 15-15 late in the second quarter with a 81-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back D.J. Rogers, his first of two TDs on the night.

The Dragons first offensive play in the 2nd half was a premonition of things to come, losing a fumble on their own 31. Six plays later, Holloway took it in from the 1-yard line for the score, giving the Rebels a 23-15 lead that would remain until midway through the fourth quarter.

Holloway scored his second rushing touchdown of the night with 4:10 remaining. Rogers would answer six plays later with a 32-yard TD of his own, cutting the Rebel lead to 29-23 with 3:01 left.

However, Fannin put the game away with a 64-yard TD run from Holloway with 1:56 left, as the Rebels remain undefeated so far in 2020. 

The Dragons travel to Gordon Central High School to face the Warriors next Friday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. 

