The Pepperell Lady Dragons have been eliminated from the 2020 Class AA softball state playoffs after being swept by defending state champion Banks County Leopards Thursday at Banks County High School. Pepperell reached the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history.
"I'm proud of their effort," Lady Dragons head coach Jeff Rickman said. "There's no reason for them to hang their heads when they walk out (of) this fence. We ran into a great team in Banks County. It's been a great season and I'm honored to be their coach. They've given me, an old man, a lot of memories and I'm grateful for that."
The Lady Dragons started out game one strong. Sophomore catcher Morgan Willingham tripled in the top of the first inning, scoring Ansley Farmer from second for a 1-0 lead.
However, Banks County's offensive prowess proved itself early against Pepperell starting pitcher Chloe Jones. Jones, who pitched 14 innings versus Pace Academy on Monday, got into trouble early and after a bases-loaded walk, she was pulled in favor of freshman Caroline Morgan.
Jones lasted just 2/3 of an inning, giving up two hits, two walks and recording a strike (there was no out on the play as the Banks County batter reached first).
"Chloe pitched two heck of a ballgames Monday and it wore on her a little bit," Rickman said. "She was tired and her arm was a little sore. She gave us everything she had to give us to get us to this point today. It was a mutual decision between me, Chloe and the catcher."
At the time of Jones' exit, the Lady Dragons trailed 3-1. Morgan was efficient early, striking out two of her first four batters faced.
However, Banks County pitcher Jacy Ayers was devastating on the mound throughout, pitching all seven innings giving up two hits, two walks and striking out 12 batters.
Down 5-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Jones came to the plate and hit a towering shot to left-center field. The ball would be tracked down a step from the fence, but Jolie Splendore scored from third on a sacrifice fly to cut the BC lead to 5-2.
The Leopards would get two runs back in the bottom of the sixth and take game one 7-2.
After a 30-minute break, Morgan was back out on the hill to combat the Leopards, now batting as the "away" team. This time, Banks County jumped on the board first as Ayers smacked an RBI single to score the first run of game two.
In the top of the second inning, Banks County had the bases loaded with one out. Banks County's Lindsey Crawford popped out to second base, but an attempt back to second to tag out Marysa Rylee, who had taken a couple steps off the basepad, was called safe.
In the ensuing confusion, Katie Gooch, who had been on third base, would score and a throw home to pick off Rylee got away from Willingham. After a short conference, the umpires ruled everybody safe, so Banks County stretched its lead to 3-0.
The Leopards added to their lead to make it 6-0 in the top of the third, as Banks County's Lindsey Crawford, who started game two, held Pepperell's offense in check.
With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, Banks County senior Maidson Cronic put an exclamation mark on the Sweet 16, sending a ball beyond the left-center fence for a grand slam to extend the edge to 11-0.
Pepperell broke up the shutout in the bottom of the seventh as Willingham hit an RBI single to left field, but Banks County quickly closed out matters and moved on to the Elite Eight.
For Pepperell's lone senior, Jacey Blanton, her varsity career has come to a close, but Rickman had high praise for his first baseman.
"This year, she really became the senior leader we needed," Rickman said. "She leaves this team with four state (playoff) berths (and) two Sweet 16s. That's a lot for that senior and I've been honored and proud to coach her. She's meant a lot to this program."
As just one senior is set to depart, Pepperell will return virtually its entire roster next fall.
"Let this loss tonight hurt us a little bit because we wanted to advance, of course," Rickman said. "There's something to build on and try to get better during the offseason and try to take the next step next year."