The Pepperell Dragons looked to be in prime position to move back to .500, but the Temple Tigers had other plans in mind. Temple (3-2) scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to best Pepperell (1-3) 34-20 at Temple High School Friday.
The game stayed scoreless through about the first 16 minutes until Temple opened the scoring on a 2-yard rushing score by Phillip Johnson.
About six minutes later, Pepperell senior Tray Robinson took it in from 23 yards out. At halftime, the score was knotted at 7-7.
Pepperell captured the lead for the first time Friday evening when sophomore running back DJ Rogers scampered for a 46-yard touchdown to give the Dragons a 14-7 edge.
Minutes later, Johnson would find his touch with the passing game, completing a 53-yard strike to Malachi Ackles to tie the game at 14-14.
Rogers proved hungry for another one and the back-and-forth swing continued as the speedster cruised 70 yards to the end zone. After 36 minutes, Pepperell maintained the advantage 21-14.
But the wheels came undone in the final 10 minutes as the Tigers put up three touchdowns to complete the comeback.
A 1-yard rushing touchdown, a pick six and a final 49-yard dash sealed Pepperell's fate. At 28-21, the Dragons elected to try a field goal, but the kick was no good.
Pepperell returns to Lindale to prepare for Region 7-AA competition from here on out. First up is Dade County on Friday, Oct. 9, at Dragon Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.