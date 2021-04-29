The Pepperell Dragons stayed disiplined and patient at the plate, earning a first-round sweep of the Booker T. Washington Bulldogs Thursday at Otis Gilbreath Field in Lindale.
The Dragons are on to the Sweet 16 where they await the winner of Union County and Callaway.
"Our kids just stay focused," Dragons head coach Chad Brown said. "They didn't try to do anything special or try to do anything that was above what they're capable of. They trusted themselves, they trusted their teammates and when the opportunity presented itself, we took care of business and got the job done."
Game One: Pepperell 12, Washington 1
Pepperell's bats were alive early, as Chase Gresham got the afternoon started with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning of game one to give the Dragons a 2-0 edge.
After a throwing error and 2RBI single from Blake Floyd, Pepperell opened up a 6-0 lead after one inning and never looked back.
Brenton McGinnis cleared the bases with a 3RBI double in the bottom of the second inning for a 9-0 edge. Washington got its only run of the afternoon in the top of the third, but an RBI single from Kolby Davis, a bases-loaded walk and an RBI groundout from McGinnis would be all the offense of game one.
While the offense cruised, Dakota Corntassel was dealing, striking out seven batters over four innings of work. Hunter Henderson pitched the final frame, ending the game after 4 1/2 innings.
Game Two: Pepperell 13, Washington 0
In game two, with Pepperell batting as the "road" team, saw the offense get going in the top of the second inning, when Corntassel hit an RBI double to score Logan Lawrence for a 2-0 edge.
The Dragons added two runs in both the third and fourth innings, but broke the game wide open in the fifth.
Pepperell sent 13 batters to the plate, drawing seven walks and scoring seven runs for a 13-0 lead that would hold up as the final.
Pepperell's Griffin Kanelos started game two, going four strong innings, striking out nine batters while allowing just one hit. Landen Loyd took the mound for the fifth inning, striking out the side to secure the sweep.
Brown said Pepperell's pitchers filled up the zone all afternoon long, keeping Washington off balance.
"That was very important ... forcing them to swing the bats," Brown said. "Keeping the ball in the zone and our guys did a really great job of changing speeds, hitting location and keeping it over the plate."
Before the Dragons next suit up and take the field, Brown said he wants to see improvement in baserunning.
"Some things that coaches definitely noticed is not picking up an extra bag when we had an opportunity to or not treating our approaches with one or two outs at second base properly," Brown said. "I just got done telling the kids we're going to make sure we hit that hard tomorrow."
Pepperell's Sweet 16 series will take place next week in Lindale.
"We're excited to be back home," Brown said. "The support was great today. Our student body got out here and supported us and that was nice."