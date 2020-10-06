The Pepperell Dragons Mites, Floyd County's lone representative playing in the Gordon County Recreation Deptartment football league, defeated the Woodland Wildcats 28-0 on Monday. The Mites are comprised of kids aged 11-12.
The Dragons were led by a tough smothering defensive and an explosive offensive. The defense kept the Wildcats bottled up all night long as they forced four fumbles, recovering three. They also recorded seven sacks.
The Dragons offensive was led by Shaun Worford, who scored three total touchdowns two long runs and a 55-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Dempsey. Dempsey also ran for a 33-yard score.
The Dragons will head to Ringgold this Saturday, Oct. 10, to battle the Catoosa Cannons at 10 a.m.