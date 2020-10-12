The Pepperell Dragon Mites traveled to Ringgold to take on a tough Catoosa Cannons, coming away with a 22-0 shutout victory. This was the team's second game playing in the Gordon County Recreation League.
The Dragons found the scoreboard first. After a Catoosa fumble, Pepperell quickly scored on a 45-yard pass from Matthew Dempsey to Shaun Worford. Wofford made an amazing leap to come down with the pass. Dempsey rumbled 35 yards for the next Dragons score and running and Jesse Earwood powered his way into the end zone after a 30-yard run. Dempsey also booted two extra points. The Dragons stingy defense kept the Cannons in check throughout the game.
The Dragons travel to Sonoraville to face the Red Bud Phoenix on Monday.