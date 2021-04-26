Once again, the Armuchee Lady Indians needed more than 80 minutes to determine a winner.
And once again, Malone Christen delivered.
The sophomore’s game-winning goal in the first 10-minute session of overtime gave Armuchee enough to carry it over Social Circle 3-2 Monday at Armuchee High School. Armuchee advances to the Elite Eight.
“Emotionally, we’re through the wringer,” Lady Indians head coach Don Bettler said. “I was very proud of them. They really pulled that through and managed the game the rest of the way. Great for our fans. A lot of our students were here. We had a lot of support and that means a lot to the girls to be able to have this chance.”
The Lady Indians jumped up early as senior Melissa Ramos connected on a penalty kick to make it 1-0. Social Circle would tie it late in the first half to send the game to a 1-1 draw at the break.
Social Circle came out firing in the second half, taking its first lead with a tally less than 10 minutes in.
The Social Circle edge would only last for about five minutes as Christen, with an ever-dangerous kick, netted the first of her two off a free kick to force a tie 2-2.
“It was horrible,” Christen said on the stress from the contest. “I was stressed the whole time. I was just like ‘Just gotta get another one.’”
In overtime, off the confusion of a free kick about five yards outside the 18-yard box, Christen teed up and let one rip over Social Circle’s goaltender and into the the net for a 3-2 lead.
“If they’re (the other team) already set up, then I’d wait and see where I want to go, but if they’re not ready ... just go,” Christen said. “I already knew where I was going.”
“Malone does not know quit,” Bettler said. “She is a hard worker and she just has a quality touch on the ball. She puts herself in good positions and she does well with the ball.”
Yellow cards to Christen
However, one of the biggest moments of the game came in the second overtime, when Christen was whistled for a second yellow card, which, by rule, warrants a red card and a one-game suspension.
Christen went to the ground and appeared to try playing the ball with her feet, but instead got caught up with a Social Circle player. According to Bettler, the official called unsportsmanlike behavior.
“He (the referee) went to call unsportsmanlike behavior, but he said, ‘she’s like, reaching around,’” Bettler said. “I’m like ‘that’s what you do.’ You reach around for the ball so I was very disappointed.”
Bettler added Armuchee will appeal the red card.
Armuchee to host Elite 8 Game
Due to Atkinson County’s win at Dublin in the Sweet 16, the Lady Indians will host Region 2’s No. 2 seed Atkinson County next week in the Class A-Public Elite Eight. Exact date and time are yet to be determined.
“Our heart,” Christen said on what can carry Armuchee through to a possible final four. “The love we have for each other just helps us play as a team and just work together.”