You need to know something about Craig McDaniel.
United Way is facilitating a regular Zoom meeting for City, County, Emergency Management, and local nonprofits to communicate, coordinate, and team up to serve our community efficiently and effectively throughout our coronavirus response.
Our role is recording needs and resources as they develop, making connections to innovate solutions, and tracking these needs until they are met so that our nonprofits and local responders are not simply shouting into the wind as we navigate the coming weeks.
Last week’s call identified that we currently have nowhere for homeless individuals in our community to go, as shelters are full or locked down for the safety of those already there.
No one had any answers and then one name came to mind. Because of his active engagement in conversation and purposeful involvement in the work being done to address homelessness in the past year, I called Craig.
He listened, asked questions and talked through the situation with me, then immediately began looking for options for us. When we decided none of them were the right fit, he reached out to a friend and had him meet me to walk through a property that may work. It was perfect. Except we simply couldn’t afford it.
I puzzled it all night and called Craig back the next morning. He asked only questions to ensure it was a good fit and said “Give me a couple of hours, I’ll call you back.”
Less than two hours later, Craig had over $20,000 committed to the United Way’s Interagency Council on Poverty & Homelessness, 100% of which goes straight to making sure our local service providers have a place that, working together as a team, they can ensure our community provides a safe place for those who have no where else to go.
I needed this light and hope and example of true community spirit so very much after this last year. Maybe you do, too.
This is leadership. It is magic and service and devotion and pure heart for our community. And you need to know that servant heart belongs to Craig Mcdaniel.
Thank you, Craig...sorry (not sorry) for calling you out.
Alli Mitchell is executive director of United Way of Rome and Floyd County.