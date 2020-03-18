Parents can play a big role in helping their kids feel safe and be safe during the current COVID-19 outbreak. The attitudes of moms and dads, as well as their own efforts to stop the spread of germs, are important.
It’s especially important to remember that kids are more likely to do what we do than what we say. If we are panicking, then our kids are going to sense it. Our anxiety could lead them feel stressed out and overwhelmed also.
I have a 3-month-old daughter at home, so I understand why and how fears might arise and why you could feel panicked. Not only are you concerned about avoiding sickness yourself, but you are also making sure that your children are protected. Still, one of our priorities as parents is to help our children feel safe and secure.
The CDC has some good advice on how to talk to your kids about the virus and how to model behavior:
Remain calm and reassuring.
Remember that children will react to both what you say and how you say it. They will pick up cues from the conversations you have with them and with others.
Make yourself available to listen and to talk.
Make time to talk. Be sure children know they can come to you when they have questions.
Pay attention to what children see or hear on television, radio, or online.
Consider reducing the amount of screen time focused on COVID-19. Too much information on one topic can lead to anxiety.
Provide information that is honest and accurate.
Give children information that is truthful and appropriate for the age and developmental level of the child. Also, talk to children about how some stories on COVID-19 on the Internet and social media may be based on rumors and inaccurate information.
Teaching children everyday actions to reduce the spread of germs is another way to ease anxiety. The more they know how to protect themselves, the better they will feel. Here are some great reminders to help the do that:
- Remind them to stay away from people who are coughing or sneezing or sick.
- Remind them to cough or sneeze into a tissue, when possible, and then throw the tissue into the trash. If a tissue isn’t available, teach them to cough or sneeze into their elbow.
- Get children into a hand washing habit. Teach them to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. Singing through Happy Birthday twice is a great way to hit that time guideline in a fun way.
- If soap and water are not available, teach them to use hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer should contain at least 60% alcohol. Supervise young children when they use hand sanitizer to prevent swallowing alcohol, especially in schools and childcare facilities.
If we approach this situation calmly, while also making sure we keep our hands and homes sanitary and stay indoors when necessary, we can make it easier for our children to do the same.