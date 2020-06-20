Editor's Note

This letter was submitted by 25 local pastors unified in one voice in their call for our community to come together.

The signatures represent not only the local pastors but also their congregations in an effort to recognize the need to speak out against injustice and plant our feet firmly and call for reform.

We have been blessed in so many ways -- we've been blessed in having thoughtful leaders in our community and in our law enforcement. As the discussion hopefully brings true and lasting reforms we all need to consider these issues don't call for taking sides.

We need to join our voices and actions together in order to find justice. We've seen what antagonism and divisiveness can bring us, let's give understanding and an attempt at unity a chance.

- John Bailey, editor

These days our hearts are heavy. The news brings stories of overwhelming pain and suffering. The coronavirus is rampaging through our country afflicting millions of our fellow Americans and, at last count, has killed over 100,000 citizens.

On top of that, we have all viewed the video of police officers holding down an African-American man, George Floyd, so that he could not breathe for almost nine minutes, even though he was already subdued on the ground. Mr. Floyd died on the scene.

There is overwhelming evidence that this is not an isolated case and that there has been a pattern of police brutality against people of color in our country. Mr. Floyd’s death and the manner of his death has led to major civic protests throughout the country.

At this time of pandemic suffering and national crisis, our hearts cry out, “Lord, what do we do and where do we go from here?”

We believe that as a nation, we are troubled by a virus far more virulent and violent than the coronavirus. It is the virus of sin in many of its most destructive and devastating forms: apathy, indifference, prejudice, racism, ignorance, pride, hatred, bigotry and the physical abuse by the strong against the weak.

As people of faith we have received so much. Our cup of blessing overflows. Certainly, we have received material blessings. But such earthly blessings pale in comparison to the wonder of God’s love, grace, mercy and peace.

We have received divine forgiveness.

However, those life-giving blessings are the very reason that we cannot sit idly by in these troubled times.

We cannot be silent.

We must speak out and speak up.

Because we are called to share God’s grace, love and mercy, if we say nothing and do nothing in the face of such life-shattering violence and hatred based on the color of a person’s skin, then we truly do not reflect what God has called us to be.

God’s mercy knows no bounds. The forgiveness of God is always at hand. But when we go astray, we must correct our ways, bring about reform. In Biblical terms it’s called repentance. We can stay silent no more. We choose to stand firmly for justice, firmly for what’s right, firmly for the good.

May God be with us all, with every American great and small, to lead us through these troubled times.

Pastor Terry Addis, North Rome Church of God

Pastor Norris Allen, New Hope Overcoming

Pastor Robert Brown, Rome First United Methodist Church

Pastor Steve Caldwell, Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Father Rafael Carballo, St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Pastor Robert Carson, Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Pastor Sean Davis, St. Paul Baptist Church

Pastor Jimmy Gentry, Garden Lakes Baptist Church

Pastor Rondie Goode, Kingdom Church International

Pastor Nanci Hicks, Trinity United Methodist Church

Pastor Carey Ingram, Lovejoy Baptist Church

Pastor Camille Josey, Silver Creek and Rockmart Presbyterian Churches

Pastor Millie Kim, Second Avenue United Methodist Church

Pastor Scott McClure, Flatrock Baptist Church

Pastor Dale McConkey, Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church

Pastor Derrick McDaniel, Holsey Sinai CME

Pastor Reginald McDaniel, Mt. Tabor Baptist Church

Pastor Micah Pritchett, North Broad Baptist Church

Pastor Shari Rates, Metropolitan United Methodist Church

Pastor Terrell Shields, Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

Pastor Bryant Steans, Springfield Baptist Church

Pastor Gordon Wells, New Life of St. John Baptist Church

Pastor Tim Williamson, Second Avenue Baptist Church, Summerville

Kenneth Woods, New Hope Baptist Church

Pastor Bernard Young, Thankful Baptist Church

