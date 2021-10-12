DEAR EDITOR:
Two years ago, The Salvation Army Advisory Board expressed concerns in this editorial page about recent decisions by the United Way of Rome. Specifically, at issue were changes to a nearly 60-year partnership to allocate contributions from the public to the Salvation Army via the United Way.
The letter noted, “It is also understandable that with a new executive director of the United Way, the organization would consider new directions.” It is too soon to bless all the new directions, but our board wishes to publicly recognize the good faith efforts made by the United Way to reestablish the organization as a key leader of nonprofit organizations in our community.
Alli Mitchell, the United Way executive director/CEO, has proactively engaged with the Salvation Army to support existing and new initiatives intended to improve the lives of those in need throughout Rome and Floyd County. Just as we felt it important to communicate our concerns in July 2019, it is equally important today to acknowledge the good work of the United Way under Ms. Mitchell’s leadership.
None of us, of course, saw the coming devasting pandemic on the horizon two years ago, but it is heartening to know that our respective organizations have worked so well together to meet the seemingly endless suffering it has caused.
“Together” is how we’ll continue to do so.
The Rome Salvation Army Corps Advisory Board
Douglas Lansing, Cara Burgess, Chuck Evans, Mary Margaret Whittington, Mark Kozera, Tom Richardson, Gary Waters, Jarrod Floyd, Brittni Dulaney, Jamie Doss, Tha Berry, John Quinlivan, Jeff Ward