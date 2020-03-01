DEAR EDITOR:
I read an article in the Rome News-Tribune about the League of Women Voters. I would like to add this from my family history.
My great grandfather, John W. Maddox, was mayor of Rome in 1907. He realized that the ladies of Rome were influential in the votes cast by men, even though they didn’t have the privilege of voting. The mayor called a meeting of Rome ladies at the courthouse to discuss the bond issue election set for Tuesday, May 7, 1907.
Judge Maddox — yes, he was also a judge — said nearly all women pay taxes and that “taxation without representation is unfair.” He urged the women to go to work and organize themselves into societies and work for the good of the city. He asked that groups be formed in each ward.
The speaker told the ladies that the waterworks is in desperately bad condition and also about other matters connected with fire protection. He drew attention to the fact that the waterworks had been built 20 years before with no consideration of the interim growth of the city.
If the bond issue passed, Judge Maddox said that Broad Street and Second Avenue would be paved at a cost of $32,000, the balance of the $75,000 for the streets to be used to pave other thoroughfares.
The intelligent questions asked afterwards by the ladies was a clear indication that they were listening.
Nancy H. Johnson
Rome