DEAR EDITOR:
Why won’t Sonny Perdue just go away? The man is 74 years old and has spent the better part of this century living off the public dole while dodging scandal after scandal. As governor, he refused to put his financial interests into a blind trust. His personal attorney sponsored and passed a bill in the Georgia Legislature that gave Perdue a retroactive $100,000 tax break. Next, he refused to disclose the details of a generous $21 million loan from AG Georgia Farm Credit. Then he managed to bankrupt a trucking company he owned with cousin David Perdue and leave 577 unsecured creditors holding the bag. And now, the Washington Post has uncovered yet another suspicious land deal involving Sonny Perdue. He was the first governor fined by the State Ethics Board.
Drinking the Trump Kool-Aid secured him another 4-year government paycheck as Secretary of Agriculture. And just when you think he’s done at the public trough, he shows up trying to shoehorn his way into a lucrative salary as chancellor of the state University System, despite having zero higher educational experience. Even the Southern Association of Colleges has warned the University System’s accreditation could be in jeopardy if the selection process becomes “politicized.”
Sonny, you had a nice run living off the backs of the taxpayers for nearly 20 years. It’s time for you to head on back to Bonaire. Taxpayers have kept you up long enough.
David Doss
Rome